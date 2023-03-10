iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 30,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,729. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $615.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
