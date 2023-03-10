iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 30,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,729. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $615.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

