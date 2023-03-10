iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WA Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of WA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $391.77. 2,403,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,642. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.97. The company has a market cap of $292.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

