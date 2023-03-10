iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Up 3.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.69 and last traded at $105.39. 24,868,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 19,115,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

