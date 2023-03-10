Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.09 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Irish Continental Group stock opened at GBX 415 ($4.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.25 ($5.28). The company has a market cap of £709.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

