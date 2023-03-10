IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.89. 737,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

