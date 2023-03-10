IoTeX Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $209.43 million and $19.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,177,764 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

