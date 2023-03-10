Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 280,863 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 192,105 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,792,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,391,764. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

