Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2023 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

1/25/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/12/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/10/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of RUN traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 5,984,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,989. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

