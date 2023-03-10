Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 10th (ADP, ALK, AMRC, BBOX, BNOX, DDS, EGFEY, HDSN, HURN, KEY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 10th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

