Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.86. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

