Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.16. 20,416,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,879,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.