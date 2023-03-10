Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is WA Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WA Asset Management LLC owned 2.65% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $137,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

