Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 792.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 792.0% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 10,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,777. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

