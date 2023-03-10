Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 135,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 56,615 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

About Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

