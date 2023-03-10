Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 135,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 56,615 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $24.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.
Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Articles
