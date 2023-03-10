InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE IHG traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Articles

