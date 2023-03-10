Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.37. 377,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 745,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.
The stock has a market cap of $674.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
