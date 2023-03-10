Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.37. 377,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 745,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $674.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.