Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Reduced by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for about 3.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.99. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,718.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

