Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.48 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.