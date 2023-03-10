Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.48 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.