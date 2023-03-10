Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

About Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

