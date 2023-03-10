Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
