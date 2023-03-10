Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 14,524 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 14,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $412,626.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,514.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 0.4 %

ONEW stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $418.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.