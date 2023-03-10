Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells 38,893 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,912.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

