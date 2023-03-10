Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $378,742.32 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

