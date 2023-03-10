Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $378,742.32 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IRWD opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.
