Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.13. 235,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,388. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

