Insider Selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells 3,984 Shares of Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 86,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,949. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

