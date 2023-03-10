Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells 1,526 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.20. 315,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

