Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $58,731.85 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.