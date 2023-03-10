Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $58,731.85 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Merchants Price Performance
Shares of FRME stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Merchants (FRME)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.