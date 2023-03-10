Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells 938 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $27,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.