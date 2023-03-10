Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells 8,687 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,269.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DermTech Stock Performance

DMTK opened at $3.73 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

