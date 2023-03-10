Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $142,772.55 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cactus by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

