Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $142,772.55 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cactus Price Performance
WHD stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.
Cactus Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
Further Reading
