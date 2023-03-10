Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells 31,965 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

