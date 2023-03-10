Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells 3,857 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 486,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,036,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

