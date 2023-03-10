Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) CAO Sells 13,961 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Archrock

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AROC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading

