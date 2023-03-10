Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 17,495 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Software Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

