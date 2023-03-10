Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases A$225,400.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,150,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($151,275.17).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,234.90).
- On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($162,918.55).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz bought 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$58,941.80 ($39,558.26).
- On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$17,620.05 ($11,825.54).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).
- On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz bought 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).
