Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases A$225,400.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,150,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($151,275.17).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,234.90).

On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($162,918.55).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz bought 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$58,941.80 ($39,558.26).

On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).

On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$17,620.05 ($11,825.54).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).

On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz bought 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

