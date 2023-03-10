Insider Buying: Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CEO Buys 29,279 Shares of Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CEO Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of Sonder stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.99.

SOND traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 1,195,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,336. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sonder in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

