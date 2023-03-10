Insider Buying: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bligh purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £28,600 ($34,391.53).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

LON SREI traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 43.70 ($0.53). 1,126,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,090. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £213.74 million, a PE ratio of 363.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.07.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Featured Articles

