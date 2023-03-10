Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Purchases £29,970.22 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,039.23).

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.09) on Friday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 360.40 ($4.33) and a one year high of GBX 670 ($8.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lancashire Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.76) to GBX 770 ($9.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 665.57 ($8.00).

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.