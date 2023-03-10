Insider Buying: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP Corbin Barnes bought 1,250 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Innospec Stock Down 2.1 %
IOSP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.15. 79,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
