Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiducian Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fiducian Group Dividend Announcement

Fiducian Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

(Get Rating)

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.