Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
