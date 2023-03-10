Insider Buying: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Charlton acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLVW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.