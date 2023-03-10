Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Purchases A$24,941.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

