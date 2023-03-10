Insider Buying: Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Buys £6,400.51 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,400.51 ($7,696.62).

Stephanie Eastment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 11th, Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £6,591.57 ($7,926.37).

Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock opened at GBX 72.10 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.04 million, a P/E ratio of 443.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.64. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

