Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,229. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

