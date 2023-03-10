Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Inpex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 51,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Inpex has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.