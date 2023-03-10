Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE ISV opened at C$22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.39.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

