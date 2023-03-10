Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Information Services Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Information Services Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.