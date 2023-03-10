Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Information Services Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Information Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
Institutional Trading of Information Services Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Information Services Group by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
