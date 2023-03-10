Informa plc (LON:INF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INF opened at GBX 689.83 ($8.30) on Friday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.60 ($8.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 603.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.22) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

