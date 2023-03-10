India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON IGC opened at GBX 121.97 ($1.47) on Monday. India Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,546.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.77.
About India Capital Growth Fund
