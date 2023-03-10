India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON IGC opened at GBX 121.97 ($1.47) on Monday. India Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,546.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.77.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

