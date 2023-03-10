IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.71

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 69636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.54.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

